Andre Ayew scored the only goal on Monday night as Swansea City record a massive win over Barnsley to keep their Premier League football hopes alive.

Steve Cooper’s men were hosted at the Oakwell Ground in the first leg of the English Championship playoffs.

The Ghanaian international, who has been sensational throughout the season, maintained his composure as he scores the goal of the game.

Six minutes to the end of the first half, Ayew went through on goal at the right side of attack after receiving a pass from Kyle Naughton and went past two defenders before unleashing a superlative strike into the bottom left corner to put the visitors 1-0 up.

🇬🇭 ANDRE AYEW with a worldie.



Goal number 17 in the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship this season.

Need this guy back In the Prem!pic.twitter.com/sexcJ4Ayq9#championship — Matthew Bauer (@mattbauer__5) May 17, 2021

He enjoyed the entire duration of the game with a blistering performance for Swansea City.

Ayew is currently the top scorer of the former English Premier League campaigners, scoring 17 goals in 44 matches this season so far.

Swansea City will host Barnsley in the 2nd leg on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 17:30GMT.

The winner of the tie will play either Bournemouth or Brentford in the final playoff at Wembley.