Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin says though it hurts seeing excavators in flames, government has no option than to burn same in order to deter illegal miners from destroying water bodies .

He said efforts by the Okyeman Environmental task force have yielded results.

The Okyenhene said the Birim river is gradually coming back to normal since the Environmental task force started its operations at Kyebi and its environs.

Addressing the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources when she paid a courtesy call on him, the Okyenhene said the government must look out for alternative livelihoods for those whose livelihoods are affected by illegal mining.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, said though the turbidity level of the raw water at Kyebi has normalised, that of Bunso and Anyinam are very terrible.

She pleaded with the Okyenhene to ensure that Bunso and Anyinam also sees progress.

She added that the government has secured funding for the construction and improvement of eight different potable water supply systems across the country to ensure that every citizen gets potable drinking water by the year 2030.

Madam Dapaah is inspecting some water intake points in the Eastern Region.