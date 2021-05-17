Deputy Public Health Director, Dr Hillariouse Abewu has disclosed that the Northern Region currently has no active Covid-19 cases.

Dr Abewu who spoke to Joy News said the area has not recorded any cases for the past three weeks.

He said the Northern Region recorded 1,085 cases from the beginning of the year to April.

According to him, the Region recorded a total of 569 in 2020, bringing the total figure to 1,654 recoveries.

Dr Abewu has added that the Region has recorded 15 deaths this year compared to 14 for the whole of 2020.

Disclosing more Covid-19 data in the region, the Deputy Public Health Director said that 1,070 patients have recovered from the disease, while 555 people recovered in 2020 totaling 1,625 recoveries.

He also confirmed that the region currently has no cases on admission as well as no active cases.

As of today, data on the Ghana Health Service website shows that 27 new cases have been recorded, moving the total active cases to 1,298.

A total of 783 people have passed away from the disease, 91252 people have recovered and 93,333 cases of the diseases have been confirmed so far.