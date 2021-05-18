Canadian-Ghana based mining company, Xtra Gold Mining Limited, has expressed disappointment after 16 of its excavators and a bulldozer was burnt by military personnel.

The management of the company, in a statement, has explained they are a legally registered large scale leaseholder of five concessions.

They added they have received all necessary government permits to begin operation on their concessions.

They also pay big money, taxes, royalties, stool lands fees and employ over hundreds of local workers, hence, cannot fathom why the military personnel went ahead to set their machines ablaze.

The anti-galamsey taskforce on Sunday, May 16, raided some mining sites at Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen, all in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region to rid the area of illegal miners.

But to them, the military’s actions are “a clear violation of the rule of law” as they did not follow the government’s directive only to destroy the equipment of illegal miners.

READ ON:

They have since called for the military personnel in the anti-galamsey team to be brought to order “for the good of Ghana and its citizens.”

Xtra-Gold has been operating in Ghana since 2006 with the New Patriotic Party’s Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua as its General Manager.

Read the statement below: