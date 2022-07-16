The incumbent Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears to have been favoured by most women in the party.

This is because she has received several endorsements from most of the party’s women.

All the women organizers in the Volta Region, led by Regional Women Organiser, Madam Hannah Ashiade, have declared their support for Kate Gyamfua.

Speaking with JoyNews, Madam Hannah Ashiade noted that, the party needs someone who can be trusted especially with the affairs of the women in the NPP and Madam Kate Gyamfua has proven to have what it takes.

Ms. Ashiade added that women in NPP decided to give Kate Gyamfua their unwavering support in order for her to continue the good works she has already begun.

Ms. Ashiade, the Volta Regional Women’s Organiser, stated that Madam Gyamfua was a great pillar in the party’s 2016 victory, particularly in terms of empowering women to be economically stable and leading the women to the victory they all enjoy presently.

Some NPP women leaders in the Volta Region

“We believe in the candidature of Madam Gyamfua and we know that with her experience from the lowest rank to the national level and her ability to support women, she can do the job and do it to our expectation,“ Ms Ashiade said.

Ms. Ashiade, therefore, urged all, especially women in the party to massively vote for a woman who is well known as a mother for everyone so that more women can be empowered not only in the NPP but the entire country.