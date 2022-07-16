The mood at the Accra Sports Stadium has turned into a solemn one as the voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executives takes effect.

After six hours since the National Delegates’ Conference commenced, voting officially began at 6:00pm.

Series of voting booths have been set in the inner perimeter of the venue, and the security services are on alert.

There is heavy security presence as delegates from all regions are gearing up to be called to their allocated booths.

This would be the delegates’ only chance to choose potent executives who would steer the party to victory for the next four years.

Meanwhile, the party’s student wing, the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) and proxy delegates are protesting an injunction restricting them from participating in the elections.

A total of 306 TESCON and proxy voters have been barred while over 6,000 are expected to cast their votes in the at least six-hour period.