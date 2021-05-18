The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed reservations about the burning of excavators as part of the fight against galamsey.

According to the party, the anti-galamsey operation has become an avenue for powerful political entities to pursue a personal vendetta.

“Has the supposed fight against galamsey become nepotistic to the extent that perceived critics of Akufo-Addo and his family members are penalized, using state-sanctioned operations such as “Operation Halt?” parts of the statement asked.

The statement, signed by the Regional Secretary, Dallas Ampomah Williams, accused the government of using one of its own, Madam Gyamfua and General Manager of the licensed gold mining firm, Xtra-Gold as a ‘scapegoat’.

This follows the destruction of about twenty (20) excavators and other mining equipment by the military task force set up by the government to crackdown on illegal mining in the Eastern region on Sunday.

Eight out of the number of excavators and one bulldozers are said to belong to the National Women’s Organizer of the ruling party, NPP, Kate Gyamfua.

“The mining activities of Kate Gyemfua and other national and regional executives are publicly known in the region. How come only Kate Gyamfua has been a victim? Will such a scapegoating strategy help fight the menace?” the statement quizzed.

Meanwhile, the party has urged the government to halt the operations of the military task force to enable it to adopt a ‘transparent, accountable and sincere manner in fighting the menace.

Read the statement below: