Preliminary results sighted by adomonline.com at the ongoing National Delegates Congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party show that incumbent Kate Gyamfua has retained her seat.

She won by 620 votes, representing 93.78% of the total votes cast.

Madam Kate Gyamfua was followed closely by Ellen Ama Daaku who polled a paltry nine votes, representing 1.36% of votes.

Below are the provisional results of the results in our possession:

Total votes cast: 661

Mama kate: 620 = 93.78 %

Ellen AMA Daaku: 9 = 1.36%

Hajia Sawudatu: 32 = 4.84%

More soon…