The incumbent National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, has stated that government can’t afford to cancel the free SHS and school feeding policies after going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This, according to her, could be worrying in the near future if the government scraps these programmes.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen show, she said these policies might not be affected after government’s engagement with the IMF.

“We can’t cancel the programme. When you visit these small villages, some children don’t attend school.

“Many pupils leave their schools to join other schools to enjoy school feeding. These programmes are very important and I don’t think the IMF needs to affect the policies because it could be problematic in the near future,” she added.