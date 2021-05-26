Liberia’s President and former international footballer, George Weah, has congratulated his son, Timothy Weah, after his French side Lille won the league title.

“As a winner of the Ligue 1 title myself, I know it takes immense determination, hard work, commitment and steadfastness week after week to emerge as a champion,” President Weah said in a message posted on the official presidential website.

“In spite of many injuries and having played 28 games, this is a feat we know Tim had always wanted.

“We are glad that as a forward on the squad, he was able to contribute to this accomplishment in a major way for Lille to become French Champions once again,” Mr Weah added

President Weah played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Paris Sainte Germaine, Monaco, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City before retiring in 2004 to go into national politics.

The 1995 Fifa Best Player of the Year was finally elected president of his country in 2017.