Over 800 security personnel drawn from the Army, Police, and Fire Service have hit the streets of Accra to undertake a cleanup exercise under the “Make Greater Accra Work Again” agenda.

The exercise is to clean up the filth that has engulfed the city and also to allow the gutters to flow as the rains set in.

Present during the exercise was the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, who has made a pledge to ensure that ‘Accra Works’ again under his administration.

Security personnel hit Accra streets; desilt chocked gutters

