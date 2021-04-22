Nigerian female comedian, Mercy Cynthia Ginikanwa, popularly known as Ada Jesus, has passed away after battling with a kidney ailment for months.

The Imo State social media comedian, Ada Jesus died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at age 27.

She died while receiving kidney treatment in a hospital in Abuja, Nigerian capital.

The late Ada Jesus was hospitalized for months after being diagnosed with Kidney ailment.

Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu (popularly known as Ada Jesus) was a popular Nigerian comedienne and actress.

She discovered her acting career at a very early age and has over the years, garnered thousands of followers on Facebook where she regularly posted her content.