Highlife singer Bisa Kdei has asked those circulating rumours of he being gay to try him by sending their sisters his way.

There have been rumours recently suggesting that the highlife musician may have preferences for people of his sex.

The rumour doesn’t seem to sit well with the musician because he has battled so many cyber bullies.

When one blogger posted an allegation from Snapchat, claiming Bisa Kdei was gay, the musician said nothing but challenged him and those who think like him to find out the truth by giving him their sisters.

Check out the post below: