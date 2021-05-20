The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced plans to relocate traders at the Kokompe and Abossey Okai spare parts markets in Accra.

It is the hope of the minister that a spare parts village will be constructed for the purpose of decongesting their current trading hubs and also create more job opportunities.

He explained this was an initiative proposed during a deliberation with the leaders of the Kokompe and Abossey Okai spare parts dealers associations.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament, announced the plans on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, adding that the traders are ready to move at anytime.

He noted the traders at Kokompe have already offered a land at Anyaa-Sowutuom for the purpose and how to complete the construction by the end of 2021 to pave way for the relocation.

“I have also begun stakeholder engagement to secure a land for the Abossey Okai traders where we have about 5,000 shops I want to be called the West Africa spare parts village in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, an executive of the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers union, Siaw Ampadu, who spoke on the same show confirmed the minister’s position.

“We have the support of our members so is not something being pursued by only the executives and we believe our hard working minister will make our dream a reality so we relocate in the next two to three years,” he said.

Mr Ampadu further called for prayers for the minister, adding that he has been a blessing to the region.