Abossey Okine Spare Parts Dealers Association is hailing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy of the Akufo-Addo government.

According to the Association, monies, which hitherto would have been invested in education, are being used to expand their businesses.

The leadership of the Association in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said most of their members have saved a lot of money.

Citing himself as an example, Financial Secretary for the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Nana Kwabena Peprah, said he has invested the money he would have used to pay school fees into farming.

“I have a lot of children I support in SHS so when the New Patriotic Party introduced the policy, I decided to go into farming and I’m now making a lot of money,” he noted.

Co-chair of the Association, Clement Boateng, said the free SHS is the only policy they have benefitted directly from the government.

“We used to pay school fees for our nieces and nephews but now we are free due to Akufo-Addo’s free SHS,” he noted.

Mr Boateng bemoaned how some people are bent on discrediting the policy which is of national interest.

Another Co-chair, Siaw Ampadu said he is a direct beneficiary of the policy because his children are at the SHS level.

He claimed to have invested heavily in his business with the money he would have used to pay school fees.

Mr Ampadu said he was ready to debate anyone opposed to the free SHS policy.