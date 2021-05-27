Ghana’s very own Stonebwoy has transcended borders to prove to Ivorians that he deserves to be addressed as one of the best performers Africa has ever had.

As part of his musical tour, Stonebwoy has landed in Ivory Coast, where he was given a massive welcome by some fans.

NCI television acknowledged the Reggae/Dancehall act and gave him airplay on their channel to give their share of his Anloga Album concert.

Stonebwoy’s five minutes mini concert started with his hit song Activate which features Nigeria’s Davido.

With the help of some backup singers, Stonebwoy switched to Putuu to give an electrifying live band performance.

The loud cheers at the end of his performance put a smile on Stonebwoy’s face, as it assured him of a mission successfully and perfectly accomplished.

Meanwhile, prior to his Ivorian tour, the artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, had been making waves in Nigeria, and he was hosted by his new ‘bestie’ Davido.

Video below: