The final burial rites of late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, is set to come off on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

All the funeral rites are scheduled to take place in his hometown, Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Sir John will be laid in state at the Junior High School park from 3:am to 9:am and buried at the family cemetery at 10:am.

A thanksgiving service in his honour will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church at 8:am.

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19.

