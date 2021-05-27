A day-old-baby girl has been found in a bush close to Pong-Tamale Senior High School’s (SHS) Girls’ Dormitory in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

A 14-year-old boy is reported to have found the baby with the mother yet-to-be identified.

The baby has since been admitted at Pong-Tamale Clinic and is responding to treatment.

The Assemblyman for the area, Alhassan Iddrisu, reported the incident to the police who quickly rushed to the scene to rescue the innocent baby.

The abandoned baby

Police commander for the Savelugu Municipality, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, confirming the incident to Adom News, said they have mounted a search for the mother.

DSP Ankrah said they are planning to refer the baby to the Savelugu Municipal Hospital if it becomes necessary.

ALSO READ:

DSP Ankrah added that due to where they found the baby, the police have asked the school authorities to help find the suspect who may be a female student of the school.

Meanwhile, the medical officer in charge of the Pong-Tamale Clinic, Yakubu Mahammed Mudasir, has assured the baby is doing well with no abnormal condition noticed so far.