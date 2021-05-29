High heels have been around for quite some time, history has it that early sightings of this type of footwear go far back as the 10th century shockingly they were worn by men in the Persian cavalry keep their shoes in their stirrups, since then heels have gotten several modifications and meaning in history and culture, for some it is a way to display power hence its sole is to make one look taller than his peers and in other cultures it is to make people look the right stature as prescribed by society.

The first woman to wear high heels was a very powerful woman she was called Catherine de Medici and was the wife of King Henry II who was king of France as at then, no wonder cooperate women and women of high social standards never forget their high heels.

High Heels

High heels are one of the regularly worn footwear amongst females now and it will be very great to know the effect this daily routine is having on you and even particularly your body.

First the positives, high heels have a bulk of good news attached to them and yes they really put a smile on the face of the person rocking them but let’s see into detail which factors are actually causing these smiles.

1. High heels give you the desired body shape.

Most women know what most men desire, that hourglass shape that runs slender around the waist and extends at the hips and goes right down at the legs, High heels are the quickest way to achieve this feat without the hustle of jogging over and over again and taking some food supplements.

2. The complement of a tall look.

Most women will like to feel confident especially if you a business tycoon, you wouldn’t wish to wear flat shoes as most people will presume you want to look smart for work that translating to the fact that your work includes errands which obviously doesn’t make you the boss. High heels give you that split second promotion.

3. To assist in rocking the outfit.

You obviously would like to look striking in that red dinner wear or that suit you picked for your presentation, high heels help the focus to shift to your upper side as in your body, they elevate them so you don’t look sunken and kind of hidden, also they create a perception of confidence when walking or standing in such beautiful garments.

The negatives of anything is worth knowing so you balance it with the positives to know if its worth pursuing such a cause. The negatives of high heels are

1. The have a bad effect on your feet.

High heels push all the pressure on your feet especially the area around your toes where they are tightly holding on to the tips of your heels so you don’t slip, cases have been seen of people developing yellow toes due to the repeated strain on their toes and also the long extended wearing of these heels.

2. Heels can really mess up your bones.

The bones are the part of a the body that give the body its stature and the longest one is in the thighs where the heels have an effect, high heels affects the kneels ankles and the toes and also cause arthritis from very prolonged wearing.

3. You can actually dislocate a bone wearing high heels.

One can literally dislocate a bone while wearing heels, they cause an imbalance in the body and if care isn’t taken whiles walking you can just see you ankle or your knee move in a direction you won’t really want to dream of, this causes discomfort and in the worst cases permanent disability.

Well, there you have it. As high as high heels feel there are some low sides you must try as much as possible to avoid, hence you must develop a strategy to counter such happenings.

Whenever you are supposed to walk on uneven ground try as much as possible to avoid heels, also if you day in going to involve a lot of walking you must at best find some matching sneakers or even better wear slides and change into heels when necessary.