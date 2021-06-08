Many persons are feared dead with others injured in a gory accident at Soko in the Afigya Kwabere North District of the Ashanti Region.

The accident is said to have occurred on Monday in a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus with registration number GT 4013-14 from Kumasi and a tipper truck with registration number WR 1653-A.

Though the cause of the accident is not immediately known, witnesses said the sprinter bus driver was speeding.

Hence, they suspect he might have lost control of the wheel, leading to the accident which killed the tipper truck’s mate.

The driver escaped unscathed but the mate is said to have hit his head on the road dying on the spot.

The driver and mate of the sprinter bus together with other passengers are feared dead as the bus had most of its persons affected.

Meanwhile, the injured persons are said to be on admission at the St Patrick Government Hospital in the Offinso South Municipality.