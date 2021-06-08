President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Minister of Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of Hudson-Odoi switching nationality to play for the Black Stars.

The Chelsea star has been in Ghana since last week to enjoy part of his summer holidays.

In the early hours of Monday, Hudson-Odoi paid a courtesy call on the president at the Jubilee House.

The player gifted President Akufo-Addo with a signed Chelsea jersey. The president later confirmed on a Facebook post that he had spoken with the Minister of Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of Hudson-Odoi switching nationality.

The winger, who’s capped three times for England, is still eligible to switch to Ghana after the eligibility rules were revised by FIFA.

The rule states that:

Players can now switch national teams provided they are eligible to represent them as long as they have played no more than three matches (including friendlies), none of the matches were in the final tournament of the FIFA World Cup or confederation competition, and they all happened before the player turned 21.

Hudson-Odoi falls under this bracket as he is eligible for Ghana because of his dad, Bismark Odoi who played for Hearts of Oak.

Despite playing for England’s U16, U17, U18, U19, U21 and senior teams, Hudson-Odoi addressed Chelsea fans in Ghana at Alisa Hotel on Sunday and hinted at a possible switch in future.

“So it was the thing obviously choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day, I said I always had the right people around me who always advise me – what’s right, what’s wrong. England came and I said yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I said Ghana is my home as well, so we’ll see, we’ll see. You’ll never know,” he said.

The player was present at the derby between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi was part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League. He’s the youngest player to ever win both the Champions League and Europa League.