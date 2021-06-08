Students of Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) who, hitherto, were sleeping on the floor, can now heave a sigh of relief.

This follows the provision of mattresses by government after the story of congestion at the dormitories was aired on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The students were sleeping on the bare floor due to lack of beds. According to reports, the students found it extremely difficult to sleep, especially at night which was taking a toll on their academic work.

Following this disturbing reportage, the Ministry of Education quickly mobilised and supplied the school with 350 mental beds and 70 mattresses.

President of Koforidua SECTECH Old Students Association, George Boateng, in an interview was elated by the prompt response of the government.

“We thank government for responding to our plight. The 350 mental double beds and 700 mattresses will solve the accommodation challenges in the school,” he stated.

Mr Boateng appealed to the government to also resource the school’s science laboratory and provide more infrastructure to accommodate the students.