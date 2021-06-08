A commercial motor rider, identified simply as Nana Yaw, is battling for his life at the Nsawam Government Hospital after colliding with a taxi at Maame Dede junction on the Naswam-Adeiso stretch.

The rider, believed to be in his mid-twenties, is said to have made an unusual turn upon getting to an intersection of the road, oblivious of the incoming speeding Hyundai Matiz taxi.

The taxi driver narrated to Adom News’ Asante Krobea that the okada rider stopped abruptly, as he was having a conversation with someone at the station while making a U-turn.

The driver, transporting four passengers, added that he made attempts to swerve the motor, but all efforts to save the rider proved futile.

Taxi involved in accident

The ‘okada’ rider rammed into the front passenger side of the taxi with registration number GG 2512-18, dislodging his rim and other parts of the motorbike in the process.

Police transporting motorbike involved in accident

Residents arrived at the bloody scene and with the help of the Adeiso police transported the badly injured motor rider to the hospital.

The Adeiso District Police command has so far attended to the scene and is yet to establish the cause of the crash. Both car and motorbike have been towed to the Adeiso Police station whilst investigations continue.

