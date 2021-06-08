Two people were arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Tuesday.

The video clip, circulating on Twitter, shows a man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask, shout out “Down with Macronia” (A Bas La Macronie) and then delivers a slap to President Macron’s face.

Man slaps Emmanuel Macron

President Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and moved President Macron away from him.

Watch the video below: