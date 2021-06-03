Service Ghana Autogroup Limited, the company fingered in an ambulance captured in a viral video carting cement, says it accepts responsibility for the act.

The video, which has received backlash, saw the ambulance with registration number GV 537-20 being loaded with bags of cement by some young men.

The company has explained the ambulance developed a fault on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, which was the day of commissioning of some 307 ambulances.

In a statement, they said the ambulance had been in their custody since that time, adding that repairs were only completed on March 26, 2021.

“It was on the day of test drive that the driver committed the dastardly act,” the statement added.

The statement, among other things, noted the police had been involved in the matter with investigations ongoing.

They have further rendered an unqualified apology to the National Ambulance Service and its staff.

