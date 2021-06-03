The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that Achimota School will admit the two Rastafarian students denied admission.

The decision, he said, follows a stakeholder engagement during which it noted it will not be proper for the students to be denied education.

However, Mr Dame has indicated the offer of admission does not mean the case has ended as the school will proceed with their appeal.

“The school will pursue the matter on appeal without having a stay of execution in place which will have the effect of stopping the children to be enrolled on the school’s register but the appeal will give a final and definite position on the matter,” he said.

He made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, adding that a decision to deny them admission will also defy President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision on Education in Ghana.

“The President will be concerned about any action which will prevent them [Rastafarian students] from going to school. Such a decision will not be in accordance with the president’s vision for all children to have secondary school education,” he added.

The two Rastafarian students, Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for refusing to enroll them with the explanation that they had to shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the School’s regulations.

The court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, on Monday, May 31, 2021, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.