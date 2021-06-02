Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the Board of Achimota School is not clothed with the power to unilaterally decide to appeal a ruling of the Human Rights Court that ordered it to admit two Rastafarian students.

According to him, any such important decision should have been advised by the Attorney General who represented the school in the landmark case.

The Board of Achimota Senior High School says it will appeal the High Court decision ordering it to admit the two Rastafarian students, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marghuy.

The school, in a statement issued by its Board on Tuesday 1st June 2021, said it strongly disagrees with the ruling and has instructed its lawyers to appeal the decision.

But commenting on the development on Metro TV Tuesday night, monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, the Minister asked the Achimota School Board not to go ahead of themselves and pull the brakes on their intended move.

“Who’s the Attorney General? He acts on behalf of the Government of Ghana, he’s the one that should say Minister of Education let’s sit down, so nobody can preempt us.

“Achimota School Board chill! They should understand that they act at the behest of the Ghana Education Service under their rules and guidance and the Board is constituted by the Minister of Education. I’m waiting for the Attorney General to get the certified copy of the ruling, explain to me what the basis is and what I need to do as the Minister for Education and what the Ghana Education Service needs to do through the Director-General of Ghana Education Service,” he said.

He said he’ll meet with the Headmistress and Board of Achimota School on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 over the matter.