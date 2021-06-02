An old photo of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Patoranking, and Reggie Rockstone has surfaced on the internet.

They were looking so young in the photo, believed to have been taken when all of them, with the exception of Reggie, had just started music.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Patoranking were holding hands as if they were promising each other forever in the music industry.

The photo has garnered massive reactions from fans. Ali Iddrisu, for instance, wrote that “life is some way”.