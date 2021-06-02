Presiding Prophetess of the Christ First Word Church International at Gomoa Eshiem, Ama Nkansah, placed on the wanted list in the case of the murder of two-year-old Kwame Adobaw, has been arrested.

The 64-year-old was brought to Asikuma police station by some opinion leaders of Gomoa Ajumako.

Police at Asikuma subsequently detained the suspect to assist with investigations.

Father of the child, Paul Adobaw, was put before the Breman Asikuma Magistrate Court on Monday, May 31, and remanded into Police custody.

The court, presided over by Justice Araba Nunoo, ordered the suspect to reappear on August 31, 2021.

Mother of the deceased has also been granted bail by the police because she is nursing a three-week-old baby.

The couple says the prophetess convinced them that their child, who could neither walk nor talk, was a spirit child and had to be killed.

Narrating the incident, Abubakar Mohammed, a tenant of the couple said at midnight on Monday, Paul Adobaw, Maame Atta and the fetish priestess dug a grave and buried the two-year-old alive.

Chief of Breman Brakwa, Nana Kofi Hammed, says the community is shocked by the act of the couple and the fetish priestess. Though they have left the suspects in the hands of the police, some rites ought to be performed, the traditional authorities say.