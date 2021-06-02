Climaxing issues keeping you off sex? Hitting the so-called ‘Big O’ remains a dream for you? Well, a major reason for your poor sexual prowess can be what lies on your plate.

Everything that can be summed up as good sex depends to a great extent on your body’s blood circulation, which is made or marred by the food that you consume. Food that facilitates the proper pumping of blood in the body adds to your sexual prowess.

So, if you are still searching for the right ingredients to constitute a ‘sex-friendly’ platter, here’s the low down on foods that facilitate the Big O:

Garlic

Though you’ll have to take special care of your breath before you get into some steamy action after having this wonder sex booster, regular consumption of garlic in food can bring a marked difference in your sexual prowess.

Bananas

Bananas are a great sex food. Bananas are ideal to give you endurance in the bedroom as they are a rich source of vitamin B that converts carbohydrates into energy. It also helps your body to produce sex hormones such as testosterone. Having a banana a few hours before getting into action can keep you pepped up.

Dark chocolate

You’ve got another reason to fall in love with chocolates, especially the darker varieties. Studies reveal that women who eat chocolate daily lead more sexually satisfying sex lives. Chocolate contains a chemical called phenethylamine that triggers feelings of relaxation, intoxication and pleasure. It releases mood-boosting, stress-reducing serotonin and stimulates physical contact desires and lowers inhibitions. So, shun those weighty issues for a while and don’t shy away from gorging upon a piece or two of dark chocolate daily.

Fruits

All fruits, especially those rich in vitamin C can be vital in sexual gratifications. The body needs vitamin C to keep the sexual organs fine-tuned. Tests reveal that consuming 500-1,000 milligrams of vitamin C in a day increases the number and quality of sperm produced. Some fruits which fall in this category include citrus fruits, especially kiwi, blackcurrants and strawberries.

Seafoods

If you have an aversion towards the aqua species, you better start loving them as they guarantee a smooth sailing sex drive. Be it fish or oysters, they contain the wonder sex drug in them.

Fish is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which fires up your metabolism, keeping you fresh. It’s also found to boost the hormone dopamine that lights up the brain’s pleasure system. Besides, it even contains Vitamin B that is linked to fertility.

Oysters, known for their aphrodisiacal traits, are the richest sources of zinc which nourish the prostate gland and boost testosterone production in men.