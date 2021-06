The Governing Board of Achimota School has revealed its decision to appeal the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court’s order to admit two Rastafarian students.

The Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

But the school said it disagrees with the ruling and has tasked its lawyers to appeal the ruling.

Below is the full statement: