President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed regret about the inability of the security authorities to apprehend the killers of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, two years after the incident, to bring closure to the case.

The President said his government has no vested interest in shielding the murderers of a member of the Tiger Eye PI team led by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Speaking at a ceremony at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, May 29, where an Honorary Doctorate was conferred on him, he stated that it is in the interest of the state, Ghanaians and government if journalists go about their duties in freedom.

“It remains a matter of great regret to me that the murder of Ahmed Suale has still not been resolved. But believe me, this is not for want of commitment on the part of the police.

“I could not have made it any clearer that the government has no interest in covering up whatever might be or whoever might be involved.

“There is no indication that his death was at the instance of government. In the end, his murderer would be caught, tried and punished,” he indicated.

Mr Suale was murdered by an unknown assailant in his vehicle on January 16, 2019, at Madina, close to his family house.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck while he was driving home by unidentified men.

The murder came shortly after the Number 12 Documentary was released. It also came after the Assin Central MP on live TV incited the public to launch attacks on journalists.

Commenting on the development, President Akufo-Addo said his government will do its maximum best in bringing to book, the murderers of Mr Hussein-Suale.

He further assured that his government will take necessary measures to guarantee press freedom under his reign as Head of State.