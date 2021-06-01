Popular actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has turned 32 today, and as part of celebrations, she has released some memorable photos.

Born Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Poloo, has taken to social media to heap praises on herself as she sets for the new chapter of her life.

An interesting year filled with smiles and lack of troubles is all she asks for, as she reflects on how she would have spent this day in a prison, but for a bail granted her after posing nude with her son.

Akuapem Poloo described herself as the Yaa Asantewaa of our time, having fought a lot of battles in life, both private and online, yet God has been good to her.

She blew her own horns while describing herself as “beautiful, a queen, smart, cool and above all intelligent and brave.”

Like the African woman she claims she is, Akuapem Poloo adorned herself with colourful Kente, coupled with beads and traditional elite slippers.

In a lengthy caption, she thanked God for the favours and mercy He has shown her.

He said: “Today is the new chapter of my life and this volume will be interesting. Another year gracing you with my presence, I’m not getting old I’m getting better.

“Today I just want to thank God for adding another year to my life 🙏 I will put a smile on my face and won’t let the troubles of life get me down because it’s my birthday today 🎂🎂🎂 me being alive and healthy today is as a result of non than the almighty God 🙏I will be forever grateful to you almighty God. I celebrate me today because I know special and living my life in Grace and Favour HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF 🙏🙏🎂🎂🎂I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever……”

Photos below:

