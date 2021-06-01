The Northern Regional Police Command is offering a cash reward of GHC 10,000.00 for information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the murderers of the driver of the Karaga District Chief Executive (DCE).

According to the police, the information from the public will be of immense help and in their investigations in unravelling the circumstances behind the heinous crime.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale, the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, said a search conducted at the scene of the crime found four AAA32G cartridges.

He said a team of investigators from the regional headquarters were also dispatched to the crime scene.

He said there had been some robbery cases on the Tampion-Yemo Karaga- Yapala and Karaga route, adding that some arrests have also been made in some of the cases.

The Northern Regional Police Commander added that they are working with some informants in the area.

It would be recalled that on the 29th of May 2021, the driver of the District Chief Executive for Karaga in the Northern Region, Issah Ziblim, was shot dead by unidentified persons on the Yamokaraga stretch of the Karaga road.

The lifeless body was found in a white SUV Nissan patrol vehicle with registration number GT 8459-19 off the road riddled with bullet wounds.