Singer Andrew, a member of music duo Keche, has left hearts broken with a touching song in honour of his late father, Peter Cudjoe.

In the video posted on his Instagram page, the young musician sang about how lonely he would be following his father’s demise.

Amid tears, he described his dad as a brave man who always stood up for himself and everything that concerns him.

Parts of the video saw him flaunt a tattoo of Mr Cudjoe’s face on his arm as he recounts fond memories with him.

Though the cause of Mr Cudjoe’s death is yet to be known, he is said to have passed on on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Stressing the death was a big blow to the family and all loved ones, he, however, admitted it was an inevitable journey every person will embark on someday.

Meanwhile, his co-team player, Keche Joshua’s dad also passed on on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Watch the video below: