Ghanaian musicians that form Keche group have reportedly lost their fathers.

Their fathers are said to have passed a few days apart with the cause of death yet to be established.

Keche Andrew is said to have lost his dad on Friday, May 21, 2021, while Keche Joshua’s dad passed on on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Artiste manager and showbiz critic, Nana Poku, widely known as Ashes announced the news on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

This was during a time in the discussion when he extended his condolences to them.

He revealed a one-week observation will be held for Andrew’s father at Spintex on Friday, May 28, 2021.