A 48-year-old man, Thomas Igbowho, has been arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for alleged child defilement.

Mr Igbowho, who lives with his wife and four kids, is accused of sexually abusing his three female children aged eight years, four years and 18 months.

Narrating how the abuse was discovered, Mrs Okwuchukwu Chukwuenyem, the Spokesperson for Child Protection Network, said the case was brought to their notice after a neighbour noticed the behaviour of the man.

According to her, the man was in the habit of taking the children separately on daily basis, mostly between 9:pm and 10:30 pm.

What made the neighbour more suspicious was when he was allegedly heard asking the children in Pidgin English, “e sweet” while having his incestual act.

The suspect allegedly confessed to sexually abusing his eldest daughter but denied molesting the remaining two, although his four-year-old daughter allegedly confirmed the molestation to Child Protection Network, the human rights group that facilitated the arrest.

ALSO

The suspect insisted he only had intercourse once with his eight-year-old daughter and blamed his action on alcohol.



A medical report from the Ntasi Centre, General Hospital Enugwu-Ukwu, also confirmed that the three children have been molested multiple times.



The State Commandant, NSCDC, David Billie, said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court immediately the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria ends its strike and the court resumes full activities.



