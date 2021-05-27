A peasant farmer, identified as Samson Bismarck Ataafi Kwaku, has allegedly committed suicide after a failed attempt to murder his lover.

According to reports, the farmer, whose relationship with the victim, Melody, was frail after impregnating another girl, is said to have followed Melody to her new lover’s house.

It is said that he waited patiently and shot Melody in the breast and hand area when she exited the room after suspecting she had had sexual intercourse with her unidentified lover.

Witnesses told Adom News that the farmer fled the scene into the bush while residents tried to resuscitate Melody.

Some residents, who intended to apprehend him, were forced to take caution when he started firing what at the time they thought was warning shots.

However, he was the next day found dead in the bush at Alavanyo, Hohoe in the Volta Region, following a suspected suicide.

He has since been buried after residents said the police failed to show up despite several calls.

Meanwhile, Asembly member for the area, who visited the victim, said doctors have assured them that she is responding to treatment.