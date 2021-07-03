It was a difficult moment for family and sympathisers after the mortal remains of singer Keche Andrew’s father, Peter Cudjoe was laid in state.

The solemn ceremony was held at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church at Tema Community 2.

Mourners struggled with tears as they file past his mortal remains in the church auditorium.

The deceased will be interred at Ahenkofkrom in Sekondi of the Western Region with a thanksgiving service scheduled for Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The singer’s father passed on on Friday, May 21, 2021 aged 71.

He took to his Instagram page to share visuals from the ceremony as he pens a heartfelt tribute to eulogise his late father.

He wrote: Rest Well Daddy. Rest Well My Best Friend. Rest Well The One Who Understands Me Better. Always Gonna Be Here In Our Heart. ByeBye Daddy, ByeBye Man AP.

READ ON:

ByeBye Compiler . ByeBye One Of Those Days. ByeBye Uncle Pee. ByeBye Sea Never Dry. @_andrewking.

Meanwhile, his co-team player, Keche Joshua, who also lost his dad on Monday, May 24, 2021, was in attendance to mourn with him.