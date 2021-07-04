Denmark are through to their fourth European Championships semi-finals after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.

They were handed a dream start when Thomas Delaney headed home Jens Stryger Larsen’s corner unchallenged from six yards out in the fifth minute.

After a period of Czech pressure the lead was doubled when Joakim Maehle superbly crafted a cross from the left wing with the outside of his right boot which Kasper Dolberg volleyed home from close range.

To their credit the Czech Republic came out for the second half with great purpose and Patrik Schick guided home Vladimir Coufal’s cross for his fifth goal of the tournament, which may earn him a share of the golden boot with Cristiano Ronaldo, but was too little to avoid his country’s exit at the last-eight stage.

Denmark won the tournament in 1992 and also reached the last four in 1964 and 1984.