Ghanaian singer, Andrew Cudjoe, popularly known as Keche Andrew, has congratulated his wife for winning the Amenfi Central parliamentary primary.

Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, a first-timer, defeated incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, and three other opponents.

She won by 1,486 votes to contest on the NDC’s ticket in the 2024 general election.

“Congratulations For Our Win Love 🎊🎂🎊🎉🎊🎉 #ObaaNaa Amenfi Central Made A Decision,” he posted on his Instagram page.