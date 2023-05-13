Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has lost her bid to represent the people of Adentan in Parliament.

She lost by 26 votes in the parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, retained his position with 1,015 votes.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and Linda Assibi Awuni polled 989 and 506 of the total votes cast respectively.

This means that, Hon. Adamu Ramadan has broken the four-year circle of MPs in the Adentan constituency.

Should he win the 2024 parliamentary election, he would have broken the one term spell on MPs in the area.