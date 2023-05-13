Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has won his bid to defend his parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2024 general election.

This is the third consecutive time he is doing so. He beat his contender, Michael Kwetey Tettey by some 1,036 votes.

Speaking to the press after his win he attributed his victory to Jesus for being the source of his strength and his family for their support.

He assured the delegates that he will go the extra mile to work for them on the floor of Parliament.

“I can only make you one promise the delegates and people of Ningo Prampram, Sam George will work even harder in the next Parliament,” he said.

He added that he was poised to win some 100,000 votes for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general election.

