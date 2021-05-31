UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral.

The marriage took place in a “small ceremony” on Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer, with their honeymoon also delayed until then.

The Prime Minister has already returned to work.

He is the first PM to get married while in office in nearly 200 years.

The Mail on Sunday reported that 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England.

A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, it said.

Although Mr Johnson, 56, has been married twice before, the Roman Catholic Church can allow divorcees to remarry if the previous marriages were outside the Roman Catholic Church. His wife Carrie is aged 33 years.