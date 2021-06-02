A former Director-General at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Michael Nsowah, has expressed reservation about the High Court’s ruling on the Achimota-Rasta students’ case.

To Mr Nsowah, who is the council chairman of GES, the school has a decade-long culture which the students needed to adhere to once they accept the admission offer.

“Every school has its rules and they contribute to its distinctiveness. Achimota became what it is because of its culture. If we are all want to hide behind religion to have our way, there will be a time people will take fly-whisks to our schools and we wouldn’t complain,” he said.

He argues though the students’ hairstyle may not affect their studies or other students, there is a need for uniformity in the various schools.

The students; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea sued the school’s board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.

Michael Nsowah, Council Chairman for GES

The court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said compromises on the part of the Achimota authorities, the parents as well as the students would have brought an amicable solution.

“If the parents had adopted a solution to the situation, we wouldn’t have gotten here because when they go to the schools to enroll after the placement, they are presented with the school’s rules and regulations .