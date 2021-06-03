Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region has been thrown into a state of mourning, as the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Sir John, is laid in state.

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a short illness.

The body was moved from Accra on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region ahead of the funeral rites on Thursday.

Sir John’s funeral grounds.

Relatives, residents and mourners from far and near have thronged the town in their numbers to wail and cry as they mourn their hero.

From the young to the aged, everyone is seen clad in red or black.

All the funeral rites will take place at Sakora Wonoo in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Personnel from the various security agencies are in the town to mourn Sir John.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries are also expected to be at the ceremony to pay their last respects to the fallen hero.