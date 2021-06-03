Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, one of the two Rastafarian students denied admission by Achimota School, has finally been admitted.

This follows an Accra High Court’s ruling on Monday, May 31, 2021, that ordered the management of the school to allow the students to enroll.

The students, Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, sued the school’s Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.

One of the students, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea

The court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

Reports indicate Mr Nkrabea arrived at the school with his parents in the early hours of Thursday, June 3, 2021, to complete the admission processes.

He has since commenced academic work as he has been assigned a class to join his colleagues.

Oheneba with his mum, Maanaa Myers at Achimota

The other Rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy, is yet to go through the admission process.

The photos, which have gone viral on social media, have garnered congratulatory and goodwill messages for the student.