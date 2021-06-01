A video of an ambulance being used to transport bags of cement has gone viral on social media.

Information suggests the ambulance was used at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

In the video, two men, believed to be workers at a cement shop, were captured busily packing them into the ambulance.

A middle-aged man, clad in a pink Lacoste with a bald head, was seen directing people to pack the cement into the ambulance.

Shocking: National Ambulance used in carrying Cement somewhere in Gomoa East, Budumburam area? pic.twitter.com/71lvjLkPv7 — Adom TV (@adom_tv) June 1, 2021

The video comes barely two weeks after a 12-year-old boy died at the Battor Catholic Hospital over the delay of an ambulance to transfer him to the 37 Military Hospital.

This has generated massive reactions from a section of Ghanaians who have been angered by the development.

Read some reactions below:

Just saw a video of a Ghanaian ambulance carrying cement. I’ve been asking myself many questions — fouquet⚪️ (@edi_frost) June 1, 2021

😱 Like How? Eeii Ghana…..National Ambulance Vehicle Used For Carrying Cement#YourBoyDotty https://t.co/ldESBRkbqC — DOTTY (@YourBoyDotty) June 1, 2021

This is the mindset & attitudes of pure Ghanaian Man….#National Ambulance used in carrying cement somewhere in Gomoa East C/R Bujumburam…how can Gov’t fix a country like this if the ppl are not ready to change our corrupt ways..Saaaaad! As a Ghanaian#FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/Qi8w2qT4T9 — Kofi Toku (@toku2247) June 1, 2021

You’ll call for ambulance and they’ll tell you there’s no fuel but it’s cement and plantain they’re carrying. Nsem fon sei — ɢɪʟʙᴇʀᴛᴅɪɴʜᴏ (@Gilbert_Spaco) June 1, 2021

Ambulance is used for taking sick to hospital not carrying cement. https://t.co/RvBdeFscva — Dodzi Kwami Avuletey (@akwamidodzi) June 1, 2021