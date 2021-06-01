Ambulance-cement

A video of an ambulance being used to transport bags of cement has gone viral on social media.

Information suggests the ambulance was used at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

In the video, two men, believed to be workers at a cement shop, were captured busily packing them into the ambulance.

A middle-aged man, clad in a pink Lacoste with a bald head, was seen directing people to pack the cement into the ambulance.

The video comes barely two weeks after a 12-year-old boy died at the Battor Catholic Hospital over the delay of an ambulance to transfer him to the 37 Military Hospital.

This has generated massive reactions from a section of Ghanaians who have been angered by the development.

