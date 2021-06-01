A total of 11 foreign nationals have been arrested by immigration officers at Wakawaka Inland in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The suspects were arrested on the first day of the Inland barrier opening on the Bole-Bamboi highway.

The Bole Immigration Commander, Superintendent Stephen Adigbo, confirmed the arrest in an interview with Adom News.

Supt Adigbo explained that as part of interrogations, some of the persons identified themselves as Malians.

They stated that they were going to Banda Nkwanta and Dakurupe which are mining communities in the Bole district.

Meanwhile, he has urged foreigners, who are using illegal routes, to desist from it, adding that the laws of Ghana will deal with them when caught.