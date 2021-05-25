Forson Awuah, a driver, who allegedly defrauded 64 persons of GHC430, 440.00 under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Immigration Service through protocol allocation, has made his second appearance before the Kaneshie District Court.

Charged with 18 counts of defrauding by false pretenses, Mr Awuah pleaded not guilty.

Mr Awuah is alleged to have committed the offence with two other persons namely Clifford Nartey, aka, WOI and John Oteng, both at large.

At the Kaneshie Court on Monday, Mr Awuah‘s lawyer prayed the court to review his bail conditions as he was not able to meet them as spelt out by the court.

Mr Awuah was earlier granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 500,000.00 with three sureties two of who are to be civil servants earning not less than GH¢ 2,000.00 as net salary.

When the court reviewed Mr Awuah’s bail, he was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500, 000 with three sureties, two must be justified with a landed property equivalent to GH¢500, 000.

The trial has been adjourned to July 21st.

Prosecuting, Inspector Richard Amoah said Mr Awuah resides at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

Inspector Amoah said between September last year and February this year, Mr Awuah and the two made a representation to the 64 complainants that they were National Security Operatives and that they could assist them to be enlisted into the Ghana Immigration Service through “Protocol means.”

The prosecution said the accused person and his accomplices collected monies totaling GH¢ 430,440 from the 64 victims.

Inspector Amoah said on February 28, this year, Mr Awuah was arrested by Immigration Officers and handed over to the Police on March 9, this year.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter were ongoing.